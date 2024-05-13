Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 228,508 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7,151.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 115,194 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.29. 555,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,698. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,424,056. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.