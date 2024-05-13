Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $486,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Newell Brands by 35.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,910,000 after buying an additional 1,665,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,575,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 1,358,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,921,168. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

