Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $267,000 in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,345,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,885,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after acquiring an additional 454,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 361,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 597,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 339,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,700,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,117,769.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,964.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,219 over the last three months. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.50 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

