Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $529,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after acquiring an additional 321,396 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,249,000 after acquiring an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,189,000 after purchasing an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $60.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2,317.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.