Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $390,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.52. 612,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,765. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

