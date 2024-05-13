Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $424,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 545,297 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,445,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,406,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 419,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,202. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

