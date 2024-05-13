Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,725 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.52. 83,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,795. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $322.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

