Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 3,704 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,088,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after buying an additional 374,250 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 951,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,979,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 871,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,033.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

