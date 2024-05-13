Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 47,597 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,597 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 108.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $59.40. 208,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,335. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

