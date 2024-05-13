Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 9,590 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.43. 43,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,227. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $99.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

