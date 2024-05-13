Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $409,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.70. 135,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,736. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGEN

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.