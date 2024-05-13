Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rambus by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rambus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,519. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $76.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,492 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,283. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

