Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Quantum-Si’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
Shares of QSI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 202,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.90.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 7,145.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum-Si will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,105 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 424.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,300,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after buying an additional 82,463 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quantum-Si by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 175,100 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
