Quantum Trading 0% Higher This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,073.37 or 0.99955063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

