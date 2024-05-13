RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RADCOM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,733. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.10.

Get RADCOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDCM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth $4,883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 109.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADCOM

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.