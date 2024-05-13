Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $45.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.54. 522,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,981. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Range Resources by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 21,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

