RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

RAPT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 393,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $152.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.52. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 436,629 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 442.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

