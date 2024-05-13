Raymond James Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.46.

SQSP traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,454,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,593. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -865.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $43.36.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,306 shares of company stock worth $11,010,784. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,865,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,634 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

