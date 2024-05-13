Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rayonier from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYN

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 423,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.09. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,076,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $77,027,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $51,265,000. Central Securities Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.