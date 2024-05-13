Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 736,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,556 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $42,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,007,000 after purchasing an additional 117,313 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,951,000 after buying an additional 369,442 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 620,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 285.19%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

