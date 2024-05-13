Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,672 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

