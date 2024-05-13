Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 234.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.