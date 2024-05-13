Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,882. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

In related news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

