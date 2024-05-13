Reviewing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $63.76 million 2.04 $9.05 million $0.37 16.30 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Profitability

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies 12.77% 15.70% 12.75% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everspin Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Summary

Everspin Technologies beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products. The company provides its products for applications, including industrial, medical, automotive/transportation, aerospace, and data center markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel, and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

(Get Free Report)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.