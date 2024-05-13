Reviewing GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) & Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 14.06% 21.68% 7.70% GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and GE Vernova’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Aktiengesellschaft $83.09 billion 1.95 $8.50 billion $7.46 13.60 GE Vernova $33.24 billion 1.38 -$438.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than GE Vernova.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and GE Vernova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 2 0 2.33 GE Vernova 0 2 7 0 2.78

GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $158.56, indicating a potential downside of 5.21%. Given GE Vernova’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than Siemens Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft beats GE Vernova on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments. The Digital Industries segment provides automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, servo motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; software for production and product lifecycle management, and simulation and testing of mechatronic systems; and the Mendix cloud-native low-code application development platform. The Smart Infrastructure segment offers products, systems, solutions, services, and software to support sustainable transition in energy generation from fossil and renewable sources; sustainable buildings and communities; and buildings, electrification, and electrical products. The Mobility segment provides rail passenger and freight transportation, such as vehicles, trams and light rail, and commuter trains, as well as trains and passenger coaches; locomotives and solutions for automated transportation; products and solutions for rail automation; electrification products; maintenance and digital services; and digital and cloud-based solutions, and related services. The Siemens Healthineers segment develops, manufactures, and sells various diagnostic and therapeutic products and services; and provides clinical consulting and training services. The SFS segment offers debt and equity investments; leasing, lending, and working capital, structured, equipment, and project financing; and financial advisory services. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. GE Vernova operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.

