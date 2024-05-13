Reviewing Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) & EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) and Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EchoStar and Slam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EchoStar -23.47% 2.26% 0.85% Slam N/A -13.21% 2.04%

Volatility and Risk

EchoStar has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EchoStar 0 4 1 1 2.50 Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for EchoStar and Slam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EchoStar presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.23%. Given EchoStar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Slam.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EchoStar and Slam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EchoStar $16.64 billion 0.25 -$1.70 billion ($7.71) -1.99 Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Slam has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EchoStar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. 55.9% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Slam shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EchoStar beats Slam on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names. The Retail Wireless segment provides prepaid and postpaid wireless services under the Boost Mobile, Boost postpaid, and Gen Mobile brands, as well various wireless devices. The Network Deployment segment deploys a facilities-based 5G broadband network and commercializes deployment of 5G VoNR. The Broadband and Satellite Services offers broadband services to consumer customers, which include home, and small to medium-sized businesses; and satellite and multi-transport technologies, and managed network services to telecommunications providers, aeronautical service providers, civilian and defense government entities, and other enterprise customers. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

