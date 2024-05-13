Reviewing Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Free Report) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares hopTo and Ubisoft Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.91 million 0.16 $120,000.00 N/A N/A Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 1.60 -$514.56 million N/A N/A

hopTo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

hopTo has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of hopTo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for hopTo and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 2 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares hopTo and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 5.48% 5.62% 3.68% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

hopTo beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About hopTo

hopTo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's application publishing software includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for a range of computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants. It provides its application publishing software solutions under the GO-Global brand name. The company offers GO-Global, an application access solution that provides cross-platform remote access and Web-enabled access to existing software applications, as well as the deployment of secure and private cloud environments for use and/or resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions, and others. Its GO-Global software products comprise GO-Global for Windows that allows access to Windows-based applications from remote locations and Internet connections; GO-Global for UNIX, which allows access to UNIX and Linux-based applications from remote locations, and Internet and connections; and GO-Global Client that allows remote application access from various local, remote, and mobile platforms, including Windows, Linux, UNIX, Apple OS X and iOS, and Google Android. The company sells its products through resellers, such as original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors. It serves small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was formerly known as GraphOn Corporation and changed its name to hopTo Inc. in September 2013. hopTo Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, New Hampshire.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

