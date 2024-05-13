Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

RIGL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 163,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $169.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 105,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 252,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 198,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

