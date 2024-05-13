Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 33,354,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 42,393,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

