Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 10,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$12.21. The company had a trading volume of 149,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.70. The firm has a market cap of C$937.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRE

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.