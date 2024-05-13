Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MREGet Free Report) Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 10,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Shares of MRE stock traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$12.21. The company had a trading volume of 149,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.75 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.70. The firm has a market cap of C$937.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23.

Martinrea International (TSE:MREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.2317757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRE shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

