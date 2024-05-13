Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 12,395,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,194. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 10,972 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $445,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,991,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

