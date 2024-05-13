Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

