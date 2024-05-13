Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins set a C$6.25 price target on Rogers Sugar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Shares of TSE:RSI traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.97. The company had a trading volume of 609,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,084. The stock has a market cap of C$763.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$4.96 and a 52-week high of C$6.17.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of C$288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4299835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers Sugar news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In related news, Director Donald Jewell bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Levesque purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $323,050. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

