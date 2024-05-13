Ron Anderson Buys 500 Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Stock

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) Director Ron Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$175.20 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE MEQ traded up C$2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting C$174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$160.51. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a twelve month low of C$127.66 and a twelve month high of C$194.57.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Stories

