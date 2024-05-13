Roth Mkm Raises Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target to $30.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 433,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,713. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after buying an additional 38,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

