Royal Bank of Canada Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.78.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

DVN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.88. 6,732,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,075. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.