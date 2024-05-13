Russell O’Brien Acquires 109 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Russell O’Brien bought 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($188.97).

Russell O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Russell O’Brien bought 117 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($188.14).

Centrica Stock Down 0.1 %

LON:CNA traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 137.37 ($1.73). 17,351,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,269,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 199.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.71.

Centrica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 2.67 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently 579.71%.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.00).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

