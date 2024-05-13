Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £199.12 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £199.12 ($250.15).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 87 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($189.08).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBRE traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 155 ($1.95). The stock had a trading volume of 185,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,310. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 117.20 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £385.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,217.14, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 220 ($2.76) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

