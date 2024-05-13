Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

SDOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 293,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,885. Sadot Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sadot Group ( NASDAQ:SDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.10 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. On average, analysts predict that Sadot Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

