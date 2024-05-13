Sapphire Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $3,565.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.27 or 0.04709443 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00053012 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,747,363,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,726,828,577 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.