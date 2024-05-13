SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Update

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average is $222.51. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $258.76.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBA Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $286,079,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,725,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.