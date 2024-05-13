Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Increased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,055,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $125,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. 1,521,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,358. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

