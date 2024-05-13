Scotiabank Boosts CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.50.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up C$2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$72.88. 103,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,266. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$74.49.

In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Insiders sold a total of 296,174 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

