Scotiabank Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$32.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.29.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$29.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.27.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.80 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total value of C$35,865.52. 11.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

