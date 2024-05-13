Scotiabank Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$90.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNR. CIBC reduced their price target on Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Linamar

Linamar Stock Up 0.9 %

Linamar stock opened at C$70.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.62. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$56.78 and a twelve month high of C$78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Linamar will post 10.7054381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell bought 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,978.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. 33.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.