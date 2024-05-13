Scotiabank Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.09.
In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
