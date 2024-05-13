SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 2.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21. 8,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 32,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $556.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 5,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,512.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 597,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,841.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 95.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 170,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

