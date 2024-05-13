SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Down 2.5%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.21. 8,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 32,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $556.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $89.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 95.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 96,394 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 843,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 135,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 170,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
