Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Sempra worth $143,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 85.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 5,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $360,586.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

SRE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

