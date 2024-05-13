SFL (SFL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $209.57 million during the quarter.

SFL Trading Up 0.6 %

SFL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.38. 408,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,537. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.65.

SFL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 157.58%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on SFL from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

