Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after acquiring an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.20. 3,495,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

